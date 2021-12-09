Economy

16:19 09.12.2021

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

1 min read
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine on an annual basis in November 2021 slowed to 10.3% from 10.9% in October and from 11% in September, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to its data, in November this year inflation was recorded at 0.8%, while in November last year it was 1.3%.

At the same time, underlying inflation last month at 0.8% was higher than this indicator in November last year, which amounted to 0.7%, the State Statistics Service said.

As reported, in October consumer prices rose by 0.9%, in September - by 1.2%, in August they decreased by 0.2%, in July and June they increased by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

In general, for the 11 months of this year, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 9.4%, underlying - 7.4%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts inflation over 2021 at about 10% and expects it to return to 5% by the end of 2022.

Tags: #inflation #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:17 10.12.2021
Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

17:46 09.12.2021
Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:01 09.12.2021
Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

11:40 09.12.2021
USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

10:42 09.12.2021
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

09:57 09.12.2021
Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

09:29 09.12.2021
Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

10:01 07.12.2021
Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU raises key policy rate to 9% per annum

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Zelensky submits to Rada draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

World Bank on Dec 10, Dec 17 to consider provision of two tranches of up to $500 mln to Ukraine

Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

LATEST

NBU raises key policy rate to 9% per annum

EIB will issue EUR 100 mln to Kyiv for the purchase of trolleybuses and metro cars

Minsk bans imports of goods from countries that impose anti-Belarusian sanctions

Zelensky submits to Rada draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

Vodafone Ukraine, FUIB, DTEK top ESG Transparency Index 2020

World Bank on Dec 10, Dec 17 to consider provision of two tranches of up to $500 mln to Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD