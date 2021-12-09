Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine on an annual basis in November 2021 slowed to 10.3% from 10.9% in October and from 11% in September, the State Statistics Service has reported.

According to its data, in November this year inflation was recorded at 0.8%, while in November last year it was 1.3%.

At the same time, underlying inflation last month at 0.8% was higher than this indicator in November last year, which amounted to 0.7%, the State Statistics Service said.

As reported, in October consumer prices rose by 0.9%, in September - by 1.2%, in August they decreased by 0.2%, in July and June they increased by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

In general, for the 11 months of this year, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 9.4%, underlying - 7.4%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts inflation over 2021 at about 10% and expects it to return to 5% by the end of 2022.