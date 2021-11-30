App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

The overall app installs in Ukraine grew by 31%, and in-app spend rose by 42%, with 33% uplift on Android and 19% on iOS.

The relevant data is contained in the mobile app ecosystem throughout Central and Eastern Europe report released by AppsFlyer together with Google and published in the official blog of Google Ukraine.

According to the study, currently in Ukraine there is a noticeable (by 82%) rise in finance app installs. This is because COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way consumers interact with banks and manage their money. As Google said, this is the largest recovery in this sector among all the countries surveyed.

In addition, due to restrictions due to COVID-19, there is an increase in the installation of e-commerce apps. Between July 2020 and January 2021, ahead of the holiday period, app installs for shopping increased by 63% and app purchases increased by 43% over the same period.

According to the report, in-app spend grew by 42% on Android and 60% on iOS year-over-year.

On both platforms, more than 20% of in-app spend were in January and February 2021 during the holiday period. And between January and September 2021, spending on Android and iOS apps fell by 31% and 46%, respectively.

In addition, as people spend more time on their phones downloading apps, in-app advertising revenue grew by 288% year-over-year. Between April and September 2021, in-app advertising revenue grew by 9% on iOS and 31% on Android.

A total of 1,200 apps and 700 million downloads in eight countries of the region (Belarus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Ukraine) were analyzed covering the frame from July 2020 to September 2021. Unless otherwise stated, when we are referring to year over year, we are comparing Q3 2020 with Q3 2021.