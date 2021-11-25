Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of a national Ukrainian air carrier with the participation of the European aircraft building company Airbus.

"Under this program [Big Construction], we are taking a new step, a powerful step that we talked about. We are moving from promises to practical implementation. This is our national air carrier. Its creation will begin officially today," Zelensky said at the Big Construction: Aviation. Tourism forum on Thursday.

According to the president, Ukraine is ready to invest in the air fleet, load Ukrainian manufacturers and attract world leaders to joint projects in aircraft construction.

As Zelensky said, Ukraine also has confirmation of the economic feasibility of creating a national air carrier from French consultants.

He added that the implementation of the project will not only pursue the goal of increasing profits and passenger traffic, but also improving the country's image and enhancing its prestige.