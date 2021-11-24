Infrastructure, economy ministries working on strategy for development of shipbuilding

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Economy, are working on a strategy for the development of shipbuilding in the country.

"Now we are creating conditions for the development of water transport. There is a demand for ships, and it is important for us to give impetus to the development of the Ukrainian industry. Therefore, we are working together with the Ministry of Economy on a shipbuilding strategy, which includes legal and financial mechanisms," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the time has not yet come for the creation of a national shipping company – the same as with work on the creation of a national airline.

"It is too early to talk about this. For a start, the state must create conditions for the development of shipping under the Ukrainian flag for enterprises of all forms of ownership. We definitely want to increase the attractiveness of the Ukrainian flag," Kubrakov said.

According to him, the bills that are needed for this are either prepared or being prepared.

Earlier, Head of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine Vitaliy Kindrativ announced plans to increase the prestige of the Ukrainian flag in the international transportation market.