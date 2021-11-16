Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

From January 1, 2022, in Kyiv, the cost of travel in public transport will increase, for cardholders of a Kyiv resident after the increase in fares, the cost of the trip will be UAH 12, first deputy chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk has said.

"The capital is forced to increase the cost of public transport in order to ensure its stable operation and the safety of passenger transportation. One trip in public transport (metro, tram, trolleybus, bus) will cost UAH 20 when buying a single ticket," the press service of Kyiv City State Administration quoted Povoroznyk as saying on Facebook.

Kyiv City State Administration noted that in the case of payment for travel using a Kyiv resident's card, the cost of the trip will be UAH 12, regardless of the number of trips (in the absence of benefits).

For passengers who buy trips by crediting an e-ticket, the cost of the trip will be from UAH 15 (when buying 50 trips) to UAH 20 (when buying 1-9 trips).

In addition, there remains the possibility of purchasing monthly travel tickets with discounts, one trip will cost from UAH 14.20, depending on the type of travel pass. Also, tickets that are used from the moment of activation remain in circulation: for 24 hours, 48 hours and 72 hours.

"The city retains benefits for all socially vulnerable categories of the population. Now the residents of Kyiv have the opportunity to purchase trips in advance at a price of UAH 6.50 and use transport for some time at the old prices," the message says.

It is noted that regarding the increase in tariffs today, public discussions will begin in the format of electronic consultations, which will last 15 days. It is planned to set new tariffs from January 1, 2022.