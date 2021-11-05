Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

Ukraine has reserves of fuel at nuclear power plants, designed for 1.5 years of operation, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"As of the moment, the reserve of nuclear fuel purchased in advance makes it possible to pass the heating season absolutely calmly. Today there is 146% of the annual demand for VVER-1000 units and 150% for VVER-440 units," he said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the minister, by creating barriers to the supply of fuel resources, the Russian Federation has the opportunity to influence the limitation of nuclear fuel supplies, since half of the nuclear power plants operate on Russian fuel.

At the same time, given the available reserves, the official assured that such restrictions, if any, would not affect the operation of the nuclear power plants.

"In this regard, we feel absolutely calm," he stressed.