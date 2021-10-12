Economy

15:06 12.10.2021

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine will begin to implement an energy saving program next year, about UAH 300 billion is currently needed for implementation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"This program [on energy saving] has been developed in absolute detail [...] We see that this program can be implemented, and we will definitely implement it with the support of specialists and financial assistance from the European Union. In any case, we will start doing this next year. We cannot wait when our neighbor [Russia] threatens us with a shutdown or reduction in gas volumes," Zelensky said during a briefing following the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

He said that Ukraine should be truly energetically independent.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine currently needs about UAH 300 billion to implement this program.

Tags: #zelensky #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:47 12.10.2021
Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

16:34 09.10.2021
Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

18:55 05.10.2021
Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

09:54 04.10.2021
Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

16:51 02.10.2021
Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

18:52 01.10.2021
Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

14:09 30.09.2021
Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

LATEST

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Minimum pension to increase in Ukraine from Dec 1 – PM

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD