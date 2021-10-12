Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine will begin to implement an energy saving program next year, about UAH 300 billion is currently needed for implementation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"This program [on energy saving] has been developed in absolute detail [...] We see that this program can be implemented, and we will definitely implement it with the support of specialists and financial assistance from the European Union. In any case, we will start doing this next year. We cannot wait when our neighbor [Russia] threatens us with a shutdown or reduction in gas volumes," Zelensky said during a briefing following the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

He said that Ukraine should be truly energetically independent.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine currently needs about UAH 300 billion to implement this program.