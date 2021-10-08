Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

The year-over-year growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2021 accelerated to 11% from 10.2% in August, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

According to the service, after deflation of 0.2% in August, inflation was recorded at 1.2% in September this year, while in September last year, inflation was 0.5%.

In addition, the State Statistics Service last month recorded underlying inflation at 1.3% after zero underlying inflation in August 2021. In September last year, underlying inflation was 1.1%.

As reported, in August and July consumer prices rose by 10.2%, in June – by 0.2%, in May – by 1.3%.

In January-August 2021, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 7.5%, and underlying inflation was 5.5%.

The National Bank of Ukraine forecasted inflation in September-October at the level of 10-11% with a further decline below 10%.