Shmyhal presents to Servant of People faction updated program of govt's activities

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal presented to the MPs an updated program of the government's activities during a visiting meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the government's press service reported.

The program, according to the prime minister, includes joint developments of officials, MPs and representatives of the President's Office, as well as more than 500 involved experts.

"The document includes the best world practices of organizing the work of the entire government. The program consists of three groups of national priorities; citizens, state, economy. Then there are 12 national priorities, which contain 97 tasks and more than 2,000 events," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the purpose of the program is: service for citizens; predictable sources of funding; achievement of expected results; control over execution.

Also, the head of government said that the approach to the implementation of the program will change. It will provide for high-quality filling of the document through the involvement of experts, analysts, business and the public. And also the use of IT-tools that will allow the program to be efficiently executed.

"The IT-tool has already included all the tasks facing the Cabinet of Ministers and ministries, hundreds of indicators and timelines, which will allow real-time understanding of how results are achieved," Shmyhal said.