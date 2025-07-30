Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:34 30.07.2025

Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

1 min read
The state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) provided a loan of UAH 135 million to the natural juice producer Eco-Sphere from Vinnytsia, half of which is covered by a state guarantee.

As reported on the bank's website, the loan was issued in the format of a tranche credit line using the state risk-sharing mechanism - 50% of the limit is secured by a state portfolio guarantee.

The funds raised will be used for seasonal accumulation of raw materials, which will allow the company to increase production during peak periods and strengthen the market presence of its brands both in the regions and at the national level.

According to the NBU, as of April 2025, Ukreximbank ranked third in terms of total assets (UAH 311.8 billion) among 60 operating banks.

Tags: #ukreximbank #credit

