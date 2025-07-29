Interfax-Ukraine
17:57 29.07.2025

Co-owner of NOVA group of companies Klymov joins strategic council of Diia.City United

Co-owner of the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta) Viacheslav Klymov joined the strategic council of Diia.City United, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

"For me, participation in the strategic council of the union is an opportunity to consolidate the efforts of entrepreneurs to jointly form a predictable, safe environment for business development," Klymov emphasized.

It is noted that currently the Diia.City United strategic council includes 22 entrepreneurs, including Oleh Horokhovsky (monobank), Oleksandr Konotopsky (Ajax Systems), Volodymyr Mnogoletny (Genesis), Roman Prokofyev (Jooble), Hanna Shuvalova (Horizon Capital), Mykhailo Shelemba (DVL) and other industry leaders.

Currently, the NOVA group of companies is present in 17 European countries and unites logistics, financial, IT and energy companies: Nova Poshta, Nova Post Europe, Nova Global, NovaPay, Supernova Airlines, Nova Digital and Nova Energy. The parent company of the Nova Poshta group processes more than 1.5 million shipments daily, and its application is used by more than 10 million customers.

