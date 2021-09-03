Economy

16:29 03.09.2021

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

The project for the development of nuclear energy worth $9.6 billion presented in the United States includes the construction of two power units of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant (NPP) and small modular reactors (SMRs), as well as a project for the construction of a nuclear fuel production plant on the basis of PJSC Skhidny Mining and Processing Plant.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction) on Friday.

According to the report, these projects are included in the $277 billion plan for the transformation of Ukraine presented in the United States during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list of projects had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to him, "some changes could have been made to it directly in the United States."

According to the list of projects, the project for the development of nuclear energy until 2035 is estimated at $9.6 billion.

The project also provides for the supply of equipment and technologies and nuclear fuel to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which, along with profit from investments, should be of interest to the United States.

Along with this, a project for the extraction of uranium ores and the production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine worth $1.2 billion was also presented. It provides for the construction of a mine for the extraction of uranium ores and a plant for the production of nuclear fuel (fuel elements) on the basis of Skhidny Mining. The project is expected to be implemented in the period from 2022 to 2026.

The share of Ukraine's participation in both projects is not indicated. However, it is noted that they are designed to attract investment.

