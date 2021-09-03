Economy

09:59 03.09.2021

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

1 min read
Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Yuriy Vitrenko, the chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has told about the best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine.

"The best guarantee is contracts with European companies," Vitrenko said on the air of the Pravo na Vladu program on 1+1 TV Channel.

The company head added that Ukraine is not against the extension of the contract with Russia for the transit of gas through Ukraine for another ten years, but this contract is not the best guarantee for the state.

He noted that negotiations on this issue will be held soon.

"We are now awaiting the promised consultations at the technical level. These will be negotiations to be organized by Germans. During these negotiations we will talk with European companies about specific contracts for gas transit through Ukraine. These are guarantees. If these contracts are violated, we will go to European courts," Vitrenko said.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 31.08.2021
RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

12:22 28.08.2021
Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

17:50 25.08.2021
GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

15:24 25.08.2021
Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

11:56 23.08.2021
Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

12:09 17.08.2021
Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

12:59 12.08.2021
Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

14:44 27.07.2021
Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

17:19 24.07.2021
Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

09:54 13.07.2021
Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

LATEST

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Polish concern Orlen has actual plan to enter Ukrainian market of oil products – Energy minister

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD