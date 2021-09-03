Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Yuriy Vitrenko, the chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has told about the best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine.

"The best guarantee is contracts with European companies," Vitrenko said on the air of the Pravo na Vladu program on 1+1 TV Channel.

The company head added that Ukraine is not against the extension of the contract with Russia for the transit of gas through Ukraine for another ten years, but this contract is not the best guarantee for the state.

He noted that negotiations on this issue will be held soon.

"We are now awaiting the promised consultations at the technical level. These will be negotiations to be organized by Germans. During these negotiations we will talk with European companies about specific contracts for gas transit through Ukraine. These are guarantees. If these contracts are violated, we will go to European courts," Vitrenko said.