Economy

18:30 31.08.2021

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

SOE National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom and the U.S. Westinghouse Electric have signed a memorandum on the joint construction of NPP power units, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I welcome the signing of a memorandum between Energoatom and Westinghouse Electric on the joint construction of the Khmelnytsky NPP power unit as a pilot project, and four more units in the future using their technology. The total project cost is up to $30 billion," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter.

Westinghouse Electric has existed since 1886 and has been designing nuclear power units since the beginning of the 21st century. The corporation also controls up to 50% of commercial power units in the world and 31% of the nuclear fuel supply market.

Westinghouse has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 1992 as a service provider for the modernization of safety systems for the Ukrainian reactor fleet and as a fuel supplier for nuclear power plants.

