Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse is negotiating the supply of fuel for VVER-440 reactors with Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, President of Westinghouse's Europe, Middle East and Africa Operating Plant Services Business Unit Tarik Choho has said in an interview with Interfax -Ukraine.

He recalled that the contract signed with National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom this summer envisages the development and provision of licensing documentation for the supply of fuel for the VVER-440 reactors of Rivne NPP. The loading of the first batch of Westinghouse VVER-440 nuclear fuel into unit No. 2 of Rivne NPP is expected in 2024.

"The installation of a VVER-440 fuel production line at the Westinghouse plant in Vasteras, Sweden, is underway and will be fully ready for the first delivery in 2024. By that time, we also await licensing," Choho said.