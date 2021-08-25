Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine has initiated drafting a bill on indirect methods of determining income, the document may be submitted in 2021, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are not yet talking about indirect methods, since we are just about to start developing a bill," Marchenko said, adding that the document could appear in 2021.

"We are supporters of this particular model. This is a debatable issue. Many do not support indirect methods for determining income, they are afraid of fiscal pressure, and something else. For me, this is a normal story, when the tax authorities can assess, after declaring, the increase in the state of someone else," the Finance Minister said.

He said the introduction of indirect methods for identifying income was the main condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the launch of a voluntary income declaration system.

"Yes, the IMF had comments [regarding the law on voluntary declaration], in particular, regarding the application procedure. The main condition of the IMF is the use of indirect methods of control," Marchenko said.