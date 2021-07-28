ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

ICAO IIIA instrument landing system will be launched at the Odesa airport this autumn, Director General of the Odessa international airport Volodymyr Semenchenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, on July 16, a new runway was opened at the airport, but landing on it is still according to the rules of visual flights.

"All the equipment has already been purchased and installed, testing and certification is underway. According to the requirements, a flight was made, UkSATSE tested it. We are completing the documentation of all processes. This week we are submitting [the documents] to the State Aviation Service and we hope that by September 1 we will start working with the first categories on this system, and by October 1, we will already work with ICAO IIIA," Semenchenko said.

As of today, the third ICAO category in Ukraine is available only at the Boryspil airport.

"The third category does not mean that we will become an all-weather airport. There are no airports in the world that accept planes in any weather. There are weather conditions when airports are closed. But the third category is the most reliable today," Semenchenko said.

The renovation of Odesa International Airport provided for the installation of four boarding bridges, which were manufactured in Spain at the plant of the German company Thyssenkrupp. One of them has already been installed. The other three will be delivered and installed in the near future.

"By the end of August, the second boarding bridge will be delivered and the installation process will begin. Then the third and fourth will arrive gradually, so as not to interrupt the operation of the airport. In September all of them will service passengers," Commercial Director of the Odesa airport Viacheslav Chehlatonev told Interfax-Ukraine.