Economy

15:04 27.07.2021

McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

2 min read
McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

McDonald's in Ukraine sends almost 200 tonnes of waste per month for recycling, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In June, when 85 restaurants out of 101 in 22 Ukrainian cities were connected to the sorting program, 169.6 tonnes of paper waste of various types, 15 tonnes of plastic, about one tonne of tetrapak and 10 tonnes of food waste were sent for recycling," Head of McDonald's Corporate Communications in Ukraine Alesya Mudzhyri said.

Sorting test program was launched on September 3, 2020. In total, from September 2020 to June 2021, 1,400 tonnes of paper waste, 102 tonnes of plastic, 14 tonnes of tetrapak and 50 tonnes of food waste were processed.

According to Mudzhyri, the sorting lines are designed specifically for McDonald's Ukraine for five factions, which is more than in other countries. The sorting lines collect plastic, paper, cups, liquid and more.

More than 20 prototype stations were tested to find the "perfect formula" for sorting. The company has already spent UAH 10 million on launching the project, installing sorting lines and training employees. In particular, almost 10,000 employees have received special training on working with waste and now help visitors to sort correctly in the halls.

Now the company has more than 30 partners throughout Ukraine engaged in logistics, collection, transportation, sorting and recycling of waste.

In particular, Obukhivvtorresursy is the partner in the metropolitan area in terms of logistics and sorting. According to a representative of Obukhivvtorresursy, more than 95% of the waste brought from McDonald's goes for further processing, while the depth of processing of unprepared waste, which the company receives from the population at another base, is only 20%.

The sorted paper cups are then taken to the Zmiyivska Paper Mill, after processing, from the resulting paper at another enterprise, paper bags are made for McDonald's for take-away delivery.

Sorted cardboard and paper go to other partners. At the Zhytomyr Cardboard Plant, they are used to make corrugated boxes, at SEM ECOPACK (Zaporizhia) – drink stands, etc.

The processing of plastic, polyethylene, and food waste has been established. A solution has been found even for coffee grounds – it is added to fuel briquettes, which are produced at Obukhivvtorresursy.

"McDonald's is minimizing the use of plastic, we plan to completely eliminate it by 2025," Mudzhyri said.

Tags: #mcdonalds #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 27.07.2021
Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

15:21 27.07.2021
Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

13:09 27.07.2021
Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

12:19 27.07.2021
UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

10:56 27.07.2021
COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

11:01 26.07.2021
Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

15:44 24.07.2021
Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

13:48 24.07.2021
Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

10:35 23.07.2021
Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

LATEST

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

Razumkov signs laws stimulating development of electric transport in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Smart Holding considers AMCU decision to cancel permission to buy 29.8% of Kharkivoblenergo shares unreasonable

Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD