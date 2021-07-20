Economy

10:33 20.07.2021

First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

2 min read
First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Since the launch of the land market on July 1 and as of the morning of July 19, some 1,107 land transactions have been carried out in Ukraine for agricultural plots with a total area of 1,530 hectares, the leaders in terms of the number of contracts concluded are Poltava and Kharkiv regions, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on its website.

It is specified that in terms of the total area of land plots sold, Poltava region is leading with 351.3 hectares, followed by Kharkiv (237.2 hectares), Vinnytsia (132.8 hectares), Kyiv (106.8 hectares) and Dnipropetrovsk (81.6 ha) regions.

The ministry adds that since the launch of the land market, 3,800 applications have been received from notaries for access to the State Land Cadastre in order to online check the legality of the purchase of land plots. Of these, 3,730 have been agreed, 20 are in the queue for consideration, 490 are denied access. In total, there are over 6,000 notaries in the country.

As reported, the agricultural land market launched in Ukraine as part of the government's land reform began operating on July 1. At the first stage of the reform, only citizens of the country will be able to buy and sell land plots. One individual will be able to have at his disposal no more than 100 hectares.

The right to acquire agricultural land on January 1, 2024 will be given to legal entities created in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine, while the ultimate beneficiary of one or several legal entities will be able to consolidate through them in aggregate no more than 10,000 hectares.

Tags: #ukraine #land
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:10 20.07.2021
High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

13:24 20.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

13:16 20.07.2021
Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:57 20.07.2021
Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

10:18 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

11:34 19.07.2021
Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

14:26 16.07.2021
Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

11:23 16.07.2021
U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

10:19 16.07.2021
Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

09:55 16.07.2021
Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

LATEST

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Ferrexpo launches 5 MW solar plant at Poltava GOK without feed-in tariff, 250-1,000 MW - in medium term

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

EC Vice President: Ukraine should consider creating ETS system with right carbon price

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD