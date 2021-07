The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine at the end of June 2021 decreased to 0.2% from 1.3% at the end of May. In annual terms, inflation remained at 9.5%.

The State Statistics Service said on Friday, that core inflation in June was 0.4%, while in May it was at 0.7%.

In general, for the first six months of 2021, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 6.4%, core inflation to 4.3%.