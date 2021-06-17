Economy

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

Ukraine should resume the work of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), resume criminal liability for inaccurate and late declaration, as well as adopt a new wording of the draft law of the High Council of Justice to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"In this case, these are three key issues - the resumption of work of the NABU, the resumption of work of the NACP (the National Agency on Corruption Prevention)- to resume criminal liability for inaccurate and untimely declaration," he said on the air of Channel 24, adding that the third condition is the draft law on the High Council of Justice.

At the same time, the minister added that the issue of resuming work of the NABU is the most difficult issue.

"As for the NABU, it is more difficult, now negotiations are underway [in particular, with the IMF] on the configuration of the commission for the selection of the NABU head," he explained.

He clarified that he highly appreciates the likelihood of reaching an agreement with the fund, although the negotiations are difficult.

