Economy

15:29 08.06.2021

EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

3 min read
EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

The European Union will take a special approach when applying the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) to Ukraine, Deputy Economy Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"The main result of the negotiations [of the Ukrainian delegation] with the European Commission is that a special approach will be applied to Ukraine. It is not yet clear how it will look if based on the CBAM documents, which appeared at the disposal of the media," Kachka said in a comment to the Green Deal portal at the Ukraine 30. Ecology forum.

He said that the EU's position on CBAM in relation to Ukraine depends on the readiness of the emission trading scheme (ETS) within the country.

"This scheme is being prepared, it will be launched in 2025-2026. The sooner we come to it, the better," he said.

At the same time, Kachka said that Ukraine has undertaken obligations to introduce ETS and the country is already levying a carbon tax (UAH 10 per tonne of CO2). This, he said, puts Ukraine in the hierarchy of countries with greater equivalence in the context of carbon regulation, in contrast to its closest neighbors, where there is neither a carbon tax nor a desire to create an ETS.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Iryna Stavchuk said in a comment to Green Deal on the sidelines of the forum that before the launch of the ETS, it takes several years to test the Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV), which was launched early 2021.

"To plan the ETS, one first need to receive reports from enterprises for several years to understand how much CO2 emissions each of them generates. It is necessary to proceed from something when forming emission permits for enterprises under the ETS," the Deputy Minister said.

According to her, in the first quarter of 2022, enterprises will start filing emission reports.

In addition, Stavchuk said that the primary factor in Ukraine's adaptation to CBAM is carbon pricing. After setting the price for emissions, it is necessary to make a decision on the mechanism for paying this price.

"For example, if we talk about the carbon tax, then first it needs to be raised when at the political level everyone is ready to pay for emissions, and only then switch to regulating more complex elements. In any case, the ETS will not help us in any way in the fight against CBAM if there is a zero price for emissions," Stavchuk said.

Tags: #eu #cbam #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

12:34 08.06.2021
Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

12:07 08.06.2021
Budget of Green Country project to amount to UAH 2 bln - Minister of Natural Resources

Budget of Green Country project to amount to UAH 2 bln - Minister of Natural Resources

10:19 08.06.2021
Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

16:59 05.06.2021
Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

14:22 05.06.2021
PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

15:40 04.06.2021
Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

11:48 04.06.2021
Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

10:39 04.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Ex-Minister of Infrastructure considers creation of state airline inconsistent step in terms of concession policy

Ukraine will chair International Grains Council for first time in 2021-2022

Zelensky announces bills to optimize local budget receipts

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD