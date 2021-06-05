Economy

16:59 05.06.2021

Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

2 min read
Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

The Ukrainian version of the so-called "tax on Google", the bill which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on June 3 (No. 4184), is the most sweeping and raises concerns whether attempts to obtain funds for the budget will entail significant inconveniences for consumers of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (ULIE) has said.

"The so-called "tax on Google" (in general, on multinational IT companies) has existed for quite a long time in the EU countries. This caused a flurry of discussions in Europe itself, as well as in the United States, and some changes in the pricing policies of companies. For the European format this is not about 20%, but on average 2-3-5%. Therefore, the Ukrainian version is the most sweeping," ULIE said in a statement released on Friday.

So, according to ULIE President Anatoliy Kinakh, in this regard, users can expect an increase in the cost of electronic services.

"What it will be – an insignificant percentage or more – is unknown. After all, it all depends on the policies of giant companies such as Google, Facebook and others. For example, at one time, after "tightening" the tax screws in Europe, the tech giant Apple said that it would increase fees paid by application developers – thus the company was able to transfer part of the cost of new digital taxes to small businesses," Kinakh said.

The President of the ULIE added that the European Union must make a final decision on the specifics of taxation of the "transnational figure" by the end of summer 2021 (certain statements have been made since 2019), and here, in his opinion, Ukraine should simply take part in this process and join the rules of the game established in the EU.

"This would allow the state to pass new legislation and harmonize it with the EU all in a lump," Kinakh said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the final reading bill No. 4184 on the so-called "tax on Google", which proposes to equalize the rules of taxation for international technology companies with Ukrainian ones.

Tags: #google #ukraine #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 05.06.2021
PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

15:40 04.06.2021
Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

11:48 04.06.2021
Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

10:39 04.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

10:33 04.06.2021
EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:53 03.06.2021
Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

15:47 02.06.2021
Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

17:57 01.06.2021
Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

11:23 01.06.2021
Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

LATEST

Zelensky announces bills to optimize local budget receipts

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

EIB may issue about EUR75 mln to Kharkiv for new trams and infrastructure

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD