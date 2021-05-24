EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Anti-corruption audit of state geocadastre is important to prevent abuse

The anti-corruption audit of the state geocadastre is important in order to prevent abuse in the framework of land reform, said head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

Maasikas said at the Ukraine 30. Land all-Ukrainian forum in Kyiv on Monday that an anti-corruption audit of the state geocadastre is important to prevent abuse and ensure that the reform benefits the right people.

He noted that this is one of five key actions that need to be implemented as part of the land reform roadmap by July 1.

The first is the adoption of three resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers and the development of software for their implementation, including automatic verification of the 100 hectare ownership limit. The second is a comprehensive communication campaign to inform land owners and users of their rights and opportunities. Third, the development of a public monitoring system for land sales, transaction list and requests for legal support related to land issues - all in order to increase public confidence, Maasikas said.

The ambassador also added that farmers should have access to credit services from the very start of the land market.

The diplomat stressed that the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was critical to achieving the opening of the land market on July 1. He added that Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko was another significant driving force behind this important reform.

The ambassador said that Ukraine had made impressive progress on this difficult path of reform, which was even more difficult due to the ongoing aggression and provocations of Russia, as well as the serious economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that despite these difficulties, Ukraine had shown outstanding resilience and dedication, and land reform is a prime example of this.

He added that a successful land reform, first of all, would open up huge additional potential for the Ukrainian economy.

The EU ambassador said that Ukraine has the best soil in the world, and that we could feed the whole of Europe. According to him, a well-functioning agricultural land market will make this possible. In addition, he said, this reform would transform many sectors in Ukraine, bring benefits, in particular to small farmers, lead to investment in agriculture and contribute to the diversification of agricultural products. It will also help to further develop the credit market and strengthen local governance, he added.