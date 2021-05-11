Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia received UAH 35 million in profit in April 2021 after the last 12 months of unprofitable indicators, according to a statement on the company's website on Tuesday.

"We are fixing the first month of profitability over the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the crisis in the global and Ukrainian economies that started in March last year, coronavirus pandemic and reduced traffic volumes held back the development of Ukrzaliznytsia for a long time, but we have reversed this negative trend," Acting Head of the company Ivan Yuryk said.

According to him, this result was achieved due to the implementation of an operational anti-crisis plan, while, without raising freight rates or reducing the tax burden on the company.

Yuryk also said, despite the difficult 2020 year, Ukrzaliznytsia remained one of the largest and most conscientious taxpayers and, by the end of 2020, transferred more than UAH 25 billion to the budgets of all levels and funds.

The approved consolidated financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 provides for total company revenues in the amount of UAH 93 billion and significant investments in the renewal of rolling stock and infrastructure.