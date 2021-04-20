Economy

16:30 20.04.2021

Solar power plants produce two times more power than wind farms in 2020 with installed capacity of solar power plants exceeding wind farms 5 times – UWEA

2 min read
Wind farms in Ukraine in 2020 produced 3.304 billion kWh of electricity, which is almost 50% less than solar power plants generated – 6.844 billion kWh, while the installed capacity of wind farms at the beginning of 2021 was 1.314 GW and it was 80% less than the capacity of solar power plants – 6.872 GW.

The presentation of Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov, delivered during the conference devoted to the transition from feed-in tariff to market conditions held on Tuesday contains such data.

According to UWEA, as of April 1, 2021, the total installed capacity of wind farms in Ukraine increased from 1.314 GW to 1.4521 GW thanks to the construction of new facilities.

According to market participants, it is the problem of a significant imbalance in the structure of renewable capacities in favor of solar power plants that is the key problem in balancing the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine.

Wind power plants, unlike solar power plants, have a more uniform daily load schedule, a much higher installed capacity utilization factor (ICUF) and are distinguished by an increase in electricity production in winter, when energy consumption grows.

In the conditions of uniform distribution of wind generation facilities on the territory of the country, taking into account the optimal wind flows, the needs for balancing wind power plants through peak and replacement capacities are minimized.

At the same time, solar power plants are characterized by faster construction and payback periods, which led to the increased interest of investors in Ukraine in the implementation of projects in solar generation.

During the conference, Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko said that with the introduction of auctions for the construction of renewable energy sources, Ukraine will be able to establish the priority development of wind and bio-generation.

17:16 20.04.2021
Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

12:14 20.04.2021
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

11:28 20.04.2021
Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

11:07 20.04.2021
United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

10:00 20.04.2021
Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

09:43 19.04.2021
Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

12:55 17.04.2021
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

11:35 17.04.2021
Some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 9,736 people recover per day in Ukraine - Stepanov

Some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 9,736 people recover per day in Ukraine - Stepanov

09:35 16.04.2021
COVID-19 cases again growing in Ukraine, 17,479 new cases reported in past day

COVID-19 cases again growing in Ukraine, 17,479 new cases reported in past day

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

Ukrtransnafta must obtain licenses, approvals to resume operation of Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline

Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

Energy Ministry considers it expedient to eliminate imbalance in RES structure in Ukraine developing wind, bioenergy

Ceiling volume of sunflower oil exports not best instrument to regulate market, but better than licensing, quotas - UGA

NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

Gazprom buys all offered extra transit capacities via Ukraine for May, a little over April volume

British Ambassador, Environment Minister Abramovsky discuss Ukraine's plans to develop 'green' economy

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

EBRD provides $65 mln loan in hryvna-equivalent to support Datagroup-Volia merger

