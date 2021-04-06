Economy

14:22 06.04.2021

Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

Ukraine and the World Bank are discussing preparations for the launch of five joint projects, the Finance Ministry said following a video conference between minister Serhiy Marchenko and World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

"The Finance Minister, together with the World Bank Vice President, discussed plans for cooperation for the near future - preparation for the launch of five new joint projects," the Finance Ministry said in a release.

According to it, it is planned to submit to the bank board of directors financing for the projects on emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine, on improvement of higher education in Ukraine for the sake of results, Kyiv urban mobility, on establishment of hybrid systems for production electricity in Ukrhydroenergo and additional financing of the project for access to long-term financing for Ukreximbank.

"At present, the drawdown of the facility within the portfolio of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) is the highest compared to other international financial institutions - as of January 1, 2021, it amounted to $ 693.55 million, and this is 2.3 times more, than a year earlier," the ministry said.

In addition, the parties discussed new investment projects for the development of transport infrastructure.

"This year, the implementation of two common road construction projects is coming to an end. That is why we would like to continue successful work in this direction and talk about preparing a new project for Ukravtodor," the minister said.

Tags: #world_bank #ukraine
