Economy

09:52 02.04.2021

Businesses in March improve assessment of prospects in response to favorable external environment, higher domestic demand - NBU

2 min read
Businesses in March improve assessment of prospects in response to favorable external environment, higher domestic demand - NBU

The Business Activity Expectations Index, calculated by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), in March rose to 51.4 in March from 48.8 in February, the best result since February 2020, the central bank said on its website.

"In March, companies across all of the surveyed sectors reported more optimistic expectations of their business performance. More specifically, the indices of industrial, trading and services companies moved above the neutral level," it said.

"For two months in a row, industrial companies have been reporting the most robust expectations of their economic performance compared to other sectors – the sector's index was 52.3 in March, up from 50.3 in February. Respondents from industrial companies upgraded their expectations for the amount of manufactured goods and the number of new orders, including export orders," the NBU said.

"Respondents from trading and services companies also improved their expectations of their economic performance – the indices of both sectors moved up to 52.2 and 51.4 in March, from 49.0 in February. Firmer expectations for the number of new orders and the amount of goods for sale and services show that these sectors are resuming operations," the report says.

"Although reporting the weakest expectations, construction (housing construction) companies softened their pessimistic expectations amid a seasonal pick-up in construction activity. The sector’s index was 40.6 in March, up from 35.3 in February. Construction companies upgraded their expectations for construction volumes, purchases of raw materials and supplies and the availability of contractors," the NBU said.

"Companies across all sectors expect a rise in their selling prices on the back of higher raw material and supplies prices. They also report no intentions to expand their workforces," the bank said.

This survey was carried out from March 3 through March 24, 2021. A total of 269 companies were polled. Of the companies polled, 40.5% are industrial companies, 30.1% companies in the services sector, 25.7% trading companies, and 3.7% construction companies. Some 34.2% of the respondents are large companies, 28.6% medium companies, and 37.2% small companies.

Tags: #businesses #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 23.03.2021
Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

17:08 19.03.2021
President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

15:22 19.03.2021
NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

14:15 04.03.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

16:26 27.02.2021
Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

12:40 25.02.2021
NBU Council recommends revision of terms, parameters of long-term refinancing, interest rate swaps

NBU Council recommends revision of terms, parameters of long-term refinancing, interest rate swaps

17:55 24.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors meet with NBU governor in Ukraine

14:48 13.02.2021
IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

08:57 10.02.2021
Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

20:27 05.02.2021
NBU denies Tigipko acquisition of PIB

NBU denies Tigipko acquisition of PIB

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

LATEST

Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

Ukraine will start covering electricity deficit with imports due to non-fulfilling emission reduction plan in 3 years - Ukrenergo

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD