Economy

15:36 30.03.2021

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

The targets of the national budget of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2021 were met two days before the end of the term, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"It is expected to be over-performed in the first quarter in terms of receipts by about UAH 10 billion," he said.

The minister said that the budget outturn was achieved thanks to the improved work of the State Tax and Customs Services, as well as the growth of trust of taxpayers.

Marchenko added that currently UAH 31 billion are on the Single Treasury Account.

