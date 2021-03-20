Economy

12:37 20.03.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 11, 2021 On application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in relation to two Russian banks - Sberbank and Prominvestbank - for a period of three years.

The corresponding decree No. 107/2021 of March 19, 2021 was published on the website of the head of state.

Restrictive measures provide for the prevention of withdrawal of capital from Ukraine in favor of persons associated with the bank.

The NSDC decision of March 11, 2021 indicates that the National Bank of Ukraine made proposals to impose sanctions against two Russian banks. Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, was instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of the sanctions and raise an issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

As reported, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, during a meeting on March 11, extended the sanctions against two Russian banks, which were supposed to end on March 19, for another three years, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing.

