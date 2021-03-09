Economy

17:02 09.03.2021

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in February 2021 accelerated year-over-year to 7.5% from 6.1% in January and from 5% in December 2020, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

According to the data, in February inflation fell to 1%, while in January it was 1.3% and in December 0.9%.

In addition, the State Statistics Service in February 2021 compared to January 2021 recorded underlying inflation of 0.5%, and 0.8% since the beginning of the year (in January 2021 it was 0.3%).

In the consumer market in February, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 2.1%. Sunflower oil, vegetables, sugar rose in price most of all (by 7.6-5.5%). Prices for poultry meat, fruits, bread, beef, processed grain products, fish and fish products, pasta, sour cream, and butter rose by 3.8-1.3%. At the same time, eggs, dairy products and pork fell in price by 0.2-0.1%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products grew by 1.3%, including by 1.4% for alcoholic beverages and by 1.3% tobacco products.

The decrease in prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 1.8% was mainly due to a 6.6% drop in prices for natural gas.

Transport prices rose by 1.6%, primarily due to the rise in prices for fuel and oils by 7.3%, travel in railway passenger transport – by 1.9%. At the same time, cars fell in price by 1.0%.

