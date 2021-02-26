Economy

15:45 26.02.2021

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

2 min read
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Kyiv Metropoliten have signed a loan agreement in the amount of EUR 50 million for the purchase of 50 new metro cars.

According to the website of Kyiv City State Administration, Kyiv City Council and the EBRD signed the necessary guarantee agreement.

"Today we are signing a loan agreement between the EBRD and Kyiv Metropoliten and a guarantee agreement between Kyiv City Council and the EBRD. And I hope that by the end of this year we will conclude a contract for the purchase of new cars for Kyiv Metropoliten. Under the terms of the loan, the city will receive an installment payment plan from the EBRD for 12 years," Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said.

He also said that now Kyiv is building two new metro stations in Vynohradar residential area - Mostytska and Prospekt Pravdy.

"We plan to open them by the end of the year. Today, more than 700 meters of 1.3 km of tunnel underground have been developed in the direction of the Syretska metro station. A tunnel is being built between the future stations Mostytska and Prospekt Pravdy. Therefore, these cars will serve the Syretsko-Pecherska line of the metro," Klitschko said.

According to the EBRD, improving communication with the Vynohradar residential area by opening two new metro stations will help reduce the use of private cars and improve air quality.

Tags: #metropoliten #ebrd #kyiv
