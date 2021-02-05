NBU denies Tigipko acquisition of PIB

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has denied Ukrainian businessman Sergiy Tigipko the acquisition of more than 99% of Prominvestbank (PIB) shares through Luregio Limited due to problematic issues in the bank's activities, the regulator's press service said on Friday.

The relevant decision was made by the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Banks, Oversight of Payment Systems on February 5, 2021 based on the results of a comprehensive analysis of the package of documents.

As reported, the NBU on October 30, 2020 approved the acquisition of 100% of shares in Fortify financial company LLC by Tigipko.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine approved the acquisition of PIB by the Cypriot company Luregio Limited, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Tigipko, through the purchase of financial company Fortify LLC. The committee voted for this decision at a meeting on October 8.

Later, the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine in response to its inquiry that the regulator received documents from Tigipko required for the acquisition of Prominvestbank through his Luregio Limited.