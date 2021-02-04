Economy

11:21 04.02.2021

Inflation to warm up economy – PM

Inflation in 2021 will warm the economy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are interested in inflation, if we speak in 'economic' language, to warm up the economy and give even greater opportunities for growth, perhaps not by 4.6%, but higher," he said, speaking at a meeting organized by the European Business Association on Thursday.

He reminded that the government forecast envisages economic growth of 4.6% of GDP in 2021.

"We expect growth at 4.6% of GDP, insignificant inflation – in the National Bank's figures it is the 5% ± 1 pp [target range], or up to 6%, the Ministry of Economy has a slightly higher forecast," he said.

Tags: #inflation #economy #ukraine
