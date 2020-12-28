Economy

18:26 28.12.2020

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

1 min read
Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has recreated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy by canceling its accession to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture in 2019.

The government made the relevant decision at an extraordinary meeting on Monday evening.

"This, in fact, gives a start to the creation of a new Ministry of Agrarian Policy," Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko said during the government meeting.

Tags: #government #agrarian_ministry
