Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:41 01.08.2025

Kasta in cooperation with Credit Dnipro bank, Visa launches its own banking

2 min read

Kasta has rebranded and launched its own banking in cooperation with the Credit Dnipro bank and the payment card operator Visa.

According to the company's press service, now instead of a multi-category marketplace, Kasta is positioning itself as an "ecosystem of daily benefits."

"Our mission is to surprise and create new extras, that is, to always give more. We are not interested in just being part of the Ukrainian market – we strive to change it, and over 15 years, Kasta has proven that we are capable of doing this. The company has evolved from a fashionable marketplace to an innovative holistic ecosystem," Founder and CEO of Kasta Andriy Lohvin said during the presentation of the company's new strategy in Kyiv on Friday.

Among the key updates are the redesign of the site and application, as well as the ability to create a Kasta Visa Card bank card in the application, which will allow you to receive special offers and discounts.

According to Lohvin, Kasta will also offer more categories and unique products, more access to money in the context of the bank (payment cards and BNPL), more flexibility and scalability for business, financial benefits for clients (cashbacks, bonuses, personal offers).

"We are actively working in the direction of Embedded finance – seamless integration of digital banking together with financial products into the platforms of other companies. The bank is increasing expertise and dynamic development of the project with a strategic partner – the Kasta marketplace," Chairman of the Board of Credit Dnipro Bank Serhiy Panov said.

According to him, the financial institution wants to be a new generation bank - a technological platform that understands the needs of clients.

Kasta is an "ecosystem of everyday convenience" where you can simultaneously buy clothes, shoes, electronics, accessories, everything for the home, etc. and take advantage of the benefits of internal banking.

The company has been operating in Ukraine for 15 years. Initially, it existed as a clothing and shoe store, and later became a marketplace.

Tags: #visa #credit_dnipro_bank #kasta

MORE ABOUT

20:09 13.06.2024
Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

20:34 18.01.2024
Poland to submit to EU its amendments to agreement on ‘transport visa waiver’ in near future

Poland to submit to EU its amendments to agreement on ‘transport visa waiver’ in near future

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

LATEST

Each carriage of Ukrzaliznytsia transports, on average, 14% more passengers in July 2025 y-o-y

Mahomedov: Starting on Aug 4, Freedom Finance clients can start submitting requests to recover their assets

Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

BankID system of Ukraine's National Bank sees 32% growth in electronic identifications in H1 2025

Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

Potential state IPOs must be preceded by settlements with minority shareholders of nationalized companies – Head of Univer investment group

Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces freight transportation by 11.8% in H 1 2025 - CEO

AD
AD