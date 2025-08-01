Kasta in cooperation with Credit Dnipro bank, Visa launches its own banking

Kasta has rebranded and launched its own banking in cooperation with the Credit Dnipro bank and the payment card operator Visa.

According to the company's press service, now instead of a multi-category marketplace, Kasta is positioning itself as an "ecosystem of daily benefits."

"Our mission is to surprise and create new extras, that is, to always give more. We are not interested in just being part of the Ukrainian market – we strive to change it, and over 15 years, Kasta has proven that we are capable of doing this. The company has evolved from a fashionable marketplace to an innovative holistic ecosystem," Founder and CEO of Kasta Andriy Lohvin said during the presentation of the company's new strategy in Kyiv on Friday.

Among the key updates are the redesign of the site and application, as well as the ability to create a Kasta Visa Card bank card in the application, which will allow you to receive special offers and discounts.

According to Lohvin, Kasta will also offer more categories and unique products, more access to money in the context of the bank (payment cards and BNPL), more flexibility and scalability for business, financial benefits for clients (cashbacks, bonuses, personal offers).

"We are actively working in the direction of Embedded finance – seamless integration of digital banking together with financial products into the platforms of other companies. The bank is increasing expertise and dynamic development of the project with a strategic partner – the Kasta marketplace," Chairman of the Board of Credit Dnipro Bank Serhiy Panov said.

According to him, the financial institution wants to be a new generation bank - a technological platform that understands the needs of clients.

Kasta is an "ecosystem of everyday convenience" where you can simultaneously buy clothes, shoes, electronics, accessories, everything for the home, etc. and take advantage of the benefits of internal banking.

The company has been operating in Ukraine for 15 years. Initially, it existed as a clothing and shoe store, and later became a marketplace.