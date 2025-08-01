BankID system of Ukraine's National Bank sees 32% growth in electronic identifications in H1 2025

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The number of successful user identifications via the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU) BankID system rose by 32% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 50.8 million. In the second quarter alone, identifications grew 3% year-over-year, totaling 23.6 million versus 22.3 million in Q2 2024.

"Online service providers – including non-financial ones – are increasingly using identity verification tools to deliver quality services in the digital age. We see that the NBU's BankID system has become one of the most in-demand tools in the remote services market," said Olha Vasylieva, Deputy Director of the NBU's Department of Payment Systems and Innovative Development.

As of June 30, 2025, the BankID system included 39 banks serving as identifiers and 110 service-provider subscribers. During the first half of 2025, three new subscribers joined: a fintech company offering online loans; a healthcare platform for booking doctor appointments and consultations; and a household services platform specializing in repair, cleaning, and transportation.

On June 1, 2025, the system adopted a new specification for how subscriber nodes interact with the central node. Key updates include requiring identifying subscribers to inform users in advance about what personal data will be shared and the identity of the receiving subscriber, before consent is given.

The update also introduced time limits for how long a bank's authentication link remains valid and revised the rules for handling and transmitting data contained in electronic profiles.