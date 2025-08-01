Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:53 01.08.2025

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

2 min read
Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

The state-controlled Oschadbank (Kyiv) refutes the statement of Three O LLC about the transfer of Gulliver complex to the management of state banks, emphasizing that no relevant document has been signed.

"As of 13:00 on August 1, no document on the transfer of infrastructure elements to the management team of state banks has been signed due to the unconstructive position of the former owner of the complex," Oschadbank said on Friday.

The bank emphasizes that Oschadbank's attempt to establish a dialogue was used by Three O LLC as a tool for manipulation and blackmail. According to the bank, the actions of the former owners of the facility are more likely to harm the tenants and employees of the Gulliver commercial and office complex.

As reported, on August 1, 2025, Three O LLC announced that the procedure for transferring the Gulliver commercial and office complex to the management of a consortium of state-owned banks had been completed.

In July 2025, a consortium of state-owned Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%) acquired ownership of the Gulliver commercial and office complex as a recovery for the debts of its beneficiary.

The recovery procedure was initiated due to the failure of Three O LLC, the debtor who was the owner of Gulliver, to fulfill its obligations under the loan agreement.

Tags: #oschadbank #gulliver #three_o

