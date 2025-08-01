Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:32 01.08.2025

Mahomedov: Starting on Aug 4, Freedom Finance clients can start submitting requests to recover their assets

3 min read
Mahomedov: Starting on Aug 4, Freedom Finance clients can start submitting requests to recover their assets

Starting on August 4, 2025, clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine can start applying to depository institutions or the company's Interim Manager (depending on the type of asset) to get their assets back, according to Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Ruslan Mahomedov.

"As I promised, we are starting payments by the end of the summer. This is not just a formal procedure – this is an example of the justice restoration that thousands of depositors have been waiting for," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Mahomedov added that the next stage will involve close monitoring of payments to ensure that investor protection is implemented not only at the procedural level, but also in practice – down to the final step.

The commission's chairman has also published guidance for Freedom Finance clients. According to it, in order to receive domestic/external government loan bonds, as well as funds that clients were supposed to receive after October 20, 2022, under these bonds, they should contact the active depository institution that services domestic/external government loan bond transactions. For the return of other types of bonds, clients should contact any operating depository institution.

Clients who were supposed to receive funds but did not receive them by October 20, 2022, as well as those who had transferred funds to an investment firm but no securities were purchased in return, should contact the Interim Manager of Freedom Finance Ukraine.

If a client has not been able to recover the assets, they are advised to contact to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission again, and the commission will process the appeal within ten working days from the date of receipt.

As previously reported, on October 19, 2022, Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC was placed under Ukrainian sanctions by a decree of the President of Ukraine. According to First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, this led to the blocking of 12,748 securities accounts belonging to the company's clients. Of these, 95% belong to individuals, including 2,500 clients of the broker who had invested in domestic military government loan bonds.

The total value of blocked assets in the company's accounts amounts to UAH 3.5 billion.

Freedom Finance Ukraine is the Ukrainian branch of the international company Freedom Holding Corp. It provides brokerage, sub-brokerage, dealer, and depository services, as well as is involved in the placement of securities.

Tags: #freedom_finance

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

LATEST

Each carriage of Ukrzaliznytsia transports, on average, 14% more passengers in July 2025 y-o-y

Kasta in cooperation with Credit Dnipro bank, Visa launches its own banking

Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

BankID system of Ukraine's National Bank sees 32% growth in electronic identifications in H1 2025

Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

Potential state IPOs must be preceded by settlements with minority shareholders of nationalized companies – Head of Univer investment group

Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces freight transportation by 11.8% in H 1 2025 - CEO

AD
AD