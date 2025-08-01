Mahomedov: Starting on Aug 4, Freedom Finance clients can start submitting requests to recover their assets

Starting on August 4, 2025, clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine can start applying to depository institutions or the company's Interim Manager (depending on the type of asset) to get their assets back, according to Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Ruslan Mahomedov.

"As I promised, we are starting payments by the end of the summer. This is not just a formal procedure – this is an example of the justice restoration that thousands of depositors have been waiting for," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Mahomedov added that the next stage will involve close monitoring of payments to ensure that investor protection is implemented not only at the procedural level, but also in practice – down to the final step.

The commission's chairman has also published guidance for Freedom Finance clients. According to it, in order to receive domestic/external government loan bonds, as well as funds that clients were supposed to receive after October 20, 2022, under these bonds, they should contact the active depository institution that services domestic/external government loan bond transactions. For the return of other types of bonds, clients should contact any operating depository institution.

Clients who were supposed to receive funds but did not receive them by October 20, 2022, as well as those who had transferred funds to an investment firm but no securities were purchased in return, should contact the Interim Manager of Freedom Finance Ukraine.

If a client has not been able to recover the assets, they are advised to contact to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission again, and the commission will process the appeal within ten working days from the date of receipt.

As previously reported, on October 19, 2022, Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC was placed under Ukrainian sanctions by a decree of the President of Ukraine. According to First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, this led to the blocking of 12,748 securities accounts belonging to the company's clients. Of these, 95% belong to individuals, including 2,500 clients of the broker who had invested in domestic military government loan bonds.

The total value of blocked assets in the company's accounts amounts to UAH 3.5 billion.

Freedom Finance Ukraine is the Ukrainian branch of the international company Freedom Holding Corp. It provides brokerage, sub-brokerage, dealer, and depository services, as well as is involved in the placement of securities.