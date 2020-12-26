Economy

13:06 26.12.2020

Big Construction roads to always be free - Ukravtodor

Ukravtodor (the State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine) denies information that a number of roads, renovated and built as part of the Big Construction, will soon become toll roads, the ministry's press service reports on Facebook.

"On December 23, 2020, at a government meeting, a resolution was approved that sets the maximum amount of payment for one-time travel on roads that are built under the concession. There is not a single road built at the expense of private investors in Ukraine yet. That is, none of the Big Construction roads can become toll this year. The only purpose of the resolution is to create conditions for starting a dialogue with investors on the implementation of concession projects in Ukraine," Ukravtodor reported.

The press service of the department also said that the construction of concession toll roads necessarily involves a free alternative.

Ukravtodor reported that in November, together with the IFC and the Ministry of Infrastructure, they presented a public-private partnership program in the road industry.

"At the first stage, it is planned to transfer to investors six pilot sections of roads with a total length of 1,400 kilometers. On these sections, the investors have no right to charge a toll, but they will earn on roadside infrastructure and availability payments from the state road fund," the message says.

Tags: #big_construction #ukravtodor
