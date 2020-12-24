Economy

14:01 24.12.2020

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

2 min read
NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), at a meeting on Thursday revised the tariffs for heat generation for the population, budgetary and religious organizations and other consumers for 23 combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and cogeneration plants for 2021.

At the same time, tariffs for heat for the population were increased for all 23 companies; at the same time, the tariff for Dniprovska CHPP was the least increased (5.5%), and for Euro-Reconstruction LLC the most (by 49.7%).

Among the companies for which the tariffs for the population have been increased the most are Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska CHPPs (both Naftogaz Teplo LLC, by 37.1% and 34.1%), Bilotserkivska CHPP (33.2%), Sumyteploenergo LLC (by 25%), Chernihiv CHPP (Tekhnova LLC, by 24.1%), as well as two cogeneration plants of the Miskteplovodoenergia municipal enterprise (by 33.5%) and the Khmelnytskteplokommunenergo municipal enterprise (by 29.3%).

After the increase, the weighted average tariff for heat supply to the population for 23 companies amounted to UAH 1,121.71 per Gcal. At the same time, the highest tariff for the Severodonetsk CHPP is UAH 1,471.54 per Gcal, the lowest for the Eskhar CHPP-2 (Kharkiv region) UAH 653.99 per Gcal.

Full information on tariffs is available on the NEURC website.

The NEURC substantiated the need to increase tariffs for thermal power in 2021 by a significant decrease in the volume of thermal power production, an increase in the payroll for licensees, an increase in prices for fuel and energy resources, as well as an increase in costs for services for the natural gas distribution.

The NEURC sets tariffs for heat generation for 26 licensees with a production volume of more than 170,000 Gcal and a level of commercial energy metering of more than 90%, which produce 50% of heat power in Ukraine.

Tags: #neurc #energy #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 24.12.2020
Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

11:53 24.12.2020
Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

10:42 24.12.2020
Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

09:20 24.12.2020
Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

09:19 24.12.2020
Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

15:31 23.12.2020
Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

16:02 22.12.2020
Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

13:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

LATEST

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Foxtrot, Microsoft Ukraine to consider potential cooperation in digital transformation of retail

Ukravtodor saves UAH 9.9 bln on procurements in 2020

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD