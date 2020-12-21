Economy

15:49 21.12.2020

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

3 min read
Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

The European Business Association (EBA) together with EY Ukraine has conducted a new wave of the Tax Index for the second-third quarters of 2020 interviewing 91 tax and financial experts from EBA member companies that results in 2.90 points out of 5 possible (2.95 in the previous period). It means that the integrated index continues to remain in the negative plane.

"The results of the Tax Index show the disappointing stability in the assessment of tax experts for the second year in a row. Thus, throughout the history of the study starting from 2011, the index has never crossed the 3-point mark," the EBA said on Monday.

Among the components of the tax index, the quality of tax legislation receives the worst score, namely, 2.74 points, while the situation regarding fiscal pressure has the best result – 3.13 points out of 5 possible.

The number of respondents who reported significant displays of pressure has increased to 32% (24% in the previous period). Another 23% of respondents reported that they barely experienced any fiscal pressure, and 18% did not notice any signs of pressure. The previous wave of the survey showed 49% and 11% results, respectively, according to the EBA.

The respondents named the following fiscal pressure methods like the ones still imposed on the business: unreasoned interpretation of tax legislation by regulatory bodies and non-acceptance of explanations forcing companies to apply to court; "proposals" to pay in advance; delayed reporting due to technical failures of the STS server causes penalties; accrual of controversial penalties, burdensome inspections, etc.

"Although the majority of respondents, namely 52%, indicated a satisfactory level of services, the number of satisfied taxpayers decreased to 24% against 32% in the previous period. The number of dissatisfied also increased to 24% (17% at the beginning of the year)," the association said.

EBA Deputy Director for Advocacy Svitlana Mykhailovska said that this year, many radical changes were adopted in the taxation system, which, of course, added some problems to companies, so it is not surprising that tax experts complain about the lack of understanding of the rules and the absence of their clarifications.

The majority of respondents, namely 60%, assessed the preparation of tax reporting and tax administration at a satisfactory level, while 30% believe that it is burdensome. Only 12% of respondents consider this procedure easy.

The EBA Tax Index has been conducted since 2011.During the calculations, traditionally four criteria have been taken into account: the quality of tax legislation; complication/easiness of the tax administration; fiscal pressure; and the quality of the fiscal services.

Tags: #taxation #eba #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 21.12.2020
UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

16:48 21.12.2020
IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

14:47 21.12.2020
EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

14:28 21.12.2020
Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

13:27 21.12.2020
Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

13:05 21.12.2020
Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

11:15 21.12.2020
It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

09:52 21.12.2020
Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

09:14 21.12.2020
Ukraine registers 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registers 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

LATEST

NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Interpipe to partially redeem 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

Autobahn from Krakovets to Lviv can be built in one or two years – Ukravtodor head

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD