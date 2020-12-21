EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

The European Business Association (EBA) is launching an online platform that will monitor the "life cycle" of containers from the time of use of the pesticide, then when containers are categorized as waste, and until their recycling or disposal under the project "Responsible Management of Pesticide Packaging Waste."

"With the help of the website, the end-users (agricultural holdings, farms, etc.) will be able to form an online application for the collection of packaging from PPPs [plant protection products], while the licensee (a company that has a valid license and capacity for hazardous waste operations) will process such an application and perform appropriate actions for the collection, transportation, storage, processing and disposal of used packaging from PPPs," the EBA said in a Monday press release.

The EBA said that in all civilized European countries, this kind of packaging waste is subject to disposal.

"Today in Ukraine, unfortunately, the packaging waste of plant protection products are mostly discarded or reused for counterfeiting. These factors significantly increase the risk of environmental pollution and adversely affect human health," the association said.

The project "Responsible Management of Pesticide Packaging Waste" will unite world producers to introduce a European recycling mechanism in Ukraine.

"This concerns the implementation of Directive 2008/98/EC of 19 November 2008 on waste. The project will involve ADAMA UKRAINE LLC, BAYER LLC, BASF LLC, NUFARM UKRAINE LLC, SUMMIT-AGRO UKRAINE LLC, SYNGENTA LLC, FMC UKRAINE LLC, UPL UKRAINE LLC. Its implementation will increase the volume of collection and recycling of PPPs’ packaging, analyze logistics routes to optimize the collection process, establish communication between all entities, as well as increase the efficiency of such packaging waste management," the association said.