12:14 19.12.2020

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

The state budget of Ukraine for 2021 provides for an increase in salaries for all health workers, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"We have a plan for a phased increase in spending on medicine until 2023, so that, as prescribed by the law, spending on medicine is 5% of GDP. This will allow us to reach the level of European salaries for doctors. We will adhere to this plan and we will do everything to implement it as quickly as possible," said Shmyhal on the air of the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program of Savik Shuster on Friday evening.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, next year a record UAH 163 billion was allocated for medicine in the state budget. This is 41% more than in 2020.

The head of government stressed that the state budget for next year provides for an increase in salaries for doctors, funds for combating and treating COVID-19 and for the purchase of vaccines.

"A special fund has been formed for the purchase of vaccines, which will be filled starting this year. And it will continue to be filled next year. All funds that can be raised will be spent on the medical system," he stressed.

