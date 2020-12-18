Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

Ukraine may receive the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in February-March 2021, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"If we are talking about the predicted future, then we would like to have it no later than February. I think it is February-March. These are the forecasts that we are talking about together with the IMF under other equal conditions," he said in the framework of the "NV Big Conversation "Ukraine and the World in 2021 "on Thursday night.

"If there are no surprises," the prime minister added.