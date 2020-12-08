Economy

18:17 08.12.2020

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

1 min read
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has approved funding for Ukraine in the amount of more than $135.78 million for 2021-2023, the Ministry of Health said on its website with reference to Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko.

"As part of the application for funding to the Global Fund, a number of important procurements and systemic changes for the health care system of Ukraine are planned. In particular, it is planned to purchase modern GeneXpert systems for molecular genetic diagnostics of tuberculosis, logistics for regional microbiological laboratories for diagnosing tuberculosis, rapid tests for HIV and others," Liashko said.

In addition, within the allocated funding, it is planned to purchase anti-tuberculosis medicines for the treatment of convicts and persons taken into custody, to provide antiretroviral treatment for HIV-infected patients living in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. As well as strengthening the work of 25 regional councils to counter the spread of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, integration of the MIS HIV system into eHealth, training of medical personnel.

Tags: #finance #deseases #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
