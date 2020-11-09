Economy

17:26 09.11.2020

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

1 min read
Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Growth in consumer prices in Ukraine in October 2020 accelerated to 1% from 0.5% in September after falling 0.2% in August and 0.6% in July, the State Statistics Service reported on Monday.

In October 2019, inflation was 0.7%, so year-over-year inflation in October 2020 also increased to 2.6% compared to 2.3% in September, 2.5% in August and 2.4% by the end of July.

In addition, the State Statistics Service in October 2020 recorded underlying inflation of 0.8% after 1.1% in September and 0.1% in August. In September of the current year, this figure was slightly lower – 0.7%, because year-over-year underlying inflation in October this year increased from 3.1% to 3.2%.

Tags: #inflation #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

12:14 09.11.2020
Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

09:31 09.11.2020
Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

12:56 05.11.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

09:44 05.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

09:22 05.11.2020
Ukraine may join production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine may join production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

09:26 04.11.2020
Ukraine registers record number of 9,524 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,536 recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine registers record number of 9,524 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,536 recovered – Stepanov

16:38 03.11.2020
In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

LATEST

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD