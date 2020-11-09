Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Growth in consumer prices in Ukraine in October 2020 accelerated to 1% from 0.5% in September after falling 0.2% in August and 0.6% in July, the State Statistics Service reported on Monday.

In October 2019, inflation was 0.7%, so year-over-year inflation in October 2020 also increased to 2.6% compared to 2.3% in September, 2.5% in August and 2.4% by the end of July.

In addition, the State Statistics Service in October 2020 recorded underlying inflation of 0.8% after 1.1% in September and 0.1% in August. In September of the current year, this figure was slightly lower – 0.7%, because year-over-year underlying inflation in October this year increased from 3.1% to 3.2%.