Economy

15:16 05.11.2020

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

1 min read
Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the situation with the Constitutional Court will not affect cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"No, it will not, since Ukraine clearly declares and shows its European intentions: its intentions to continue and actively pursue anti-corruption reform, and all reforms that are targeted and spelled out in our international commitments," Shmyhal told reporters on Thursday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the IMF is watching the situation with concern, but it understands Ukraine's reformist aspirations, so this does not affect the financing and implementation of the IMF's program.

Tags: #constitutional_court #imf #shmyhal
