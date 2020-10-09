Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2020 increased 0.5% after a decrease of 0.2% in August and 0.6% in July and an increase of 0.2% in June, 0.3% in May and 0.8% in April and March, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

In September 2019, inflation was 0.7%, so in year-over-year inflation in September 2020 decreased to 2.3% compared to 2.5% in August and 2.4% in July, returning to the level end of March.

According to the State Statistics Service, in September 2020, underlying inflation was 1.1% after 0.1% in August and deflation of 0.1% in July. However, in September of the current year, it was even higher – 1.2%, therefore, year-over-year underlying inflation in September also decreased from 3.2% to 3.1%.