Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Institute for Cognitive Modeling signed a memorandum of cooperation in the areas of digitalization, innovation, development of the digital economy and strategy of creating a digital state.

As reported in a message on the ministry's website, the team of the institute will work on strategic processes and building a successful brand of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine and the world.

"The Institute for Cognitive Modeling and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will concentrate their efforts on creating a strategy for promoting the ideas of digital transformation, popularizing them, supporting achievements in the field of digitalization and forming a digital state," the message says.

The parties will also cooperate in organizing all-Ukrainian events, participating in international events aimed at creating a positive image of Ukraine in the world, attracting international partners, developing e-business in Ukraine, as well as accelerating the state's "digital breakthrough".

"We have already made a powerful breakthrough in the field of public services, we save time and money for Ukrainians when preparing documents, remove queues, bureaucratic processes and corruption schemes. In order for the digital transformation of Ukraine to go on more efficiently, and the products and services of the ministry are well recognized and comprehensive for people, we need communication at the strategic level," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.