Economy

17:22 07.10.2020

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

2 min read
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Institute for Cognitive Modeling signed a memorandum of cooperation in the areas of digitalization, innovation, development of the digital economy and strategy of creating a digital state.

As reported in a message on the ministry's website, the team of the institute will work on strategic processes and building a successful brand of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine and the world.

"The Institute for Cognitive Modeling and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will concentrate their efforts on creating a strategy for promoting the ideas of digital transformation, popularizing them, supporting achievements in the field of digitalization and forming a digital state," the message says.

The parties will also cooperate in organizing all-Ukrainian events, participating in international events aimed at creating a positive image of Ukraine in the world, attracting international partners, developing e-business in Ukraine, as well as accelerating the state's "digital breakthrough".

"We have already made a powerful breakthrough in the field of public services, we save time and money for Ukrainians when preparing documents, remove queues, bureaucratic processes and corruption schemes. In order for the digital transformation of Ukraine to go on more efficiently, and the products and services of the ministry are well recognized and comprehensive for people, we need communication at the strategic level," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Tags: #digitalization #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 07.10.2020
Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

17:41 07.10.2020
UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

16:56 07.10.2020
Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

16:07 07.10.2020
Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

15:35 07.10.2020
Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

11:38 07.10.2020
World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

World Bank predicts Ukraine's GDP fall by 5.5% in 2020 with 1.5% growth in 2021

11:05 07.10.2020
Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

09:49 07.10.2020
Kyiv, Brussels agree on further economic integration - joint statement

Kyiv, Brussels agree on further economic integration - joint statement

09:42 07.10.2020
EU recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations, declares its commitment to political association, economic integration

EU recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations, declares its commitment to political association, economic integration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

LATEST

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

World Bank will help exchange of experience between Ukraine and Poland in transforming coal regions

KIVI plans to create its own smart-TV system in cooperation with Google

NBU to gradually introduce NSFR starting from Q1 2021

NBU to determine on terms of launching capital buffers in Q1 2021

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD